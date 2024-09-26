Have there ever been bears in this panda enclosure? A Chinese zoo has exhibited fluffy chow chows whose fur has been dyed black and white. Visitors feel cheated and want their money back.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Chinese zoo wanted to attract visitors with young "pandas". However, the supposed bears barked and panted.

They are dogs of the Chow Chow breed whose fur has been dyed black and white.

The zoo passed them off as "panda dogs". Now some visitors want their money back. The zoo could also face legal action for animal abuse. Show more

