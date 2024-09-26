  1. Residential Customers
Panda bite Zoo wants to attract visitors with painted dogs

Fabienne Berner

26.9.2024

Have there ever been bears in this panda enclosure? A Chinese zoo has exhibited fluffy chow chows whose fur has been dyed black and white. Visitors feel cheated and want their money back.

26.09.2024, 10:31

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A Chinese zoo wanted to attract visitors with young "pandas". However, the supposed bears barked and panted.
  • They are dogs of the Chow Chow breed whose fur has been dyed black and white.
  • The zoo passed them off as "panda dogs". Now some visitors want their money back. The zoo could also face legal action for animal abuse.
Show more

