"Schneiders Quer" is closed with immediate effect. Screenshot Google Maps

The renowned bakery and restaurant chain "Schneiders Quer" in Pfäffikon has gone bankrupt. 65 employees are losing their jobs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The "Schneiders Quer" company in Pfäffikon is insolvent and has ceased operations.

Founded in 2003, it was considered an innovative pioneer in the baking industry and won several awards.

65 employees have lost their jobs and the management has yet to make a statement. Show more

Another traditional company has to close down: The popular bakery and restaurant chain "Schneiders Quer" in Pfäffikon is insolvent. Since Monday, both the production facility with show bakery, restaurant and hotel as well as the café on Seestrasse have been closed by order of the bankruptcy office. This was first reported by the regional portal "Züriost".

The company, which was founded in 2003 by baker Roland Schneider, was long regarded as a model business in the sector. With its mix of bakery, restaurant, pizzeria, hotel and banquet hall, "Schneiders Quer" became known far beyond the region.

65 employees lose their jobs

In 2012, Schneider received the prestigious "Marktkieker" award in Berlin for his innovative business ideas.

But now the "Schneiders Quer" chapter has come to an end. 65 employees are losing their jobs and guests are facing closed doors. Founder Roland Schneider withdrew from the business years ago. According to Züriost, his successor Monika Kläui-Schneider has so far been unavailable for comment.

The exact reasons for the bankruptcy are still unclear. One thing is certain, however: with "Schneiders Quer", the Pfäffikon region has lost an institution that was once considered a prime example of innovative gastronomy.

Back in December, a traditional Zurich bakery had to close for good. The traditional Tanner bakery and confectionery in Zurich-Oerlikon closed its doors after 120 years.