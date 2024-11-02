Samih Sawiris is the founder of several companies. He is best known for his construction projects in Andermatt UR. (archive picture) sda

The planned tourism project by Egyptian investor Samih Sawiris is not only dividing the people of Uri - even politicians from Zug are getting involved in the heated debate.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 24, a vote will be held in Uri on Samih Sawiris' controversial tourism project on the Isleten.

This includes a marina, vacation apartments and a hotel.

Zug politicians Martin Iten and Patrick Steinle are calling for Zug to support the sustainable development of the project, regardless of the outcome of the vote.

The proposal has met with criticism in Uri. Show more

The decision will be made on November 24: The people of Uri will vote on Samih Sawiris' tourism project on the Isleten peninsula. The Egyptian investor is planning to transform the historic industrial site on Lake Uri into an exclusive tourist resort - with a marina, vacation apartments and a hotel.

However, the referendum campaign has long been more than just an ordinary political dispute, writes "Blick". For example, the committee behind the "Isleten for all" initiative publicly accused the government of spreading "false information".

Now even Zug's politicians are speaking out, as various media report. The two Zug municipal councillors Martin Iten (Christian Social Party) and Patrick Steinle (Greens) submitted a "Postulate to save the Isleten pearl".

Partnership as an argument

In their motion, Iten and Steinle demand that the Zug City Council contact the canton of Uri, the affected municipalities of Seedorf and Isenthal and investor Samih Sawiris - regardless of the outcome of the Uri referendum. The aim is to enable "careful and sustainable development of the Isleten".

But why should Zug's politicians even be interested in a project in the canton of Uri? The city of Zug has a long-standing partnership with the municipality of Isenthal. The two politicians are therefore proposing to build a "House of the City of Zug" on the Isleten. This could offer Zug schoolchildren "unforgettable moments in magnificent surroundings". What exactly they have in mind, however, remains open.

Criticism from Uri

In Uri, the proposal from Zug's local politicians has met with little enthusiasm. The financial situation of the canton of Uri is also addressed in the arguments of the Zug politicians: It would be "simply unfair" if Uri had to leave the site to an "inappropriate development" due to a shortage of funds.

Josef Dittli, a member of the Council of States from Uri, reacted with harsh criticism on the X platform (formerly Twitter): the demand was "as idiotic" as if two politicians from Uri were demanding that the canton of Zug should oppose the construction of the Roche production building in Rotkreuz.

More from the department