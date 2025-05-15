The air-conditioning technology start-up Climeworks now wants to cut jobs again. (archive picture) sda

With promises of billions and a global pioneering spirit, Climeworks set out to take CO₂ right out of the air to tackle the climate crisis. But now the company is struggling with technical difficulties, political headwinds and financial bottlenecks. Dozens of jobs are on the line.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Climeworks launches a consultation process for mass redundancies

Large-scale plant in Iceland delivers far less CO₂ capture than announced

US project in Louisiana is on hold - also due to Trump's climate policy course Show more

The company Climeworks, once celebrated as a climate-friendly flagship project from Switzerland, is probably in the most difficult phase of its history. According to a report on the SRF program "10 vor 10", the Zurich-based company is facing major job cuts - well over ten percent of the current 498 employees could be affected. The ongoing consultation process points to mass redundancies.

Climeworks had attracted worldwide attention with its technology: The company wanted to actively counteract global warming with huge machines that filter CO₂ directly from the air. The ETH spin-off was able to raise over 800 million US dollars in investor capital - a vote of confidence from large corporations and financial institutions.

However, considerable problems are now emerging on several fronts. In Iceland, where Climeworks aims to capture CO₂ on an industrial scale with the "Orca" (since 2021) and "Mammoth" (since 2024) plants, the results are disappointing. The latest plant, "Mammoth", was supposed to capture over 36,000 tons of CO₂ per year - but according to research by Icelandic investigative journalist Bjartmar Alexandersson, it only captured 105 tons in its first year.

Much is not going according to plan

Climeworks co-founder Jan Wurzbacher admits to SRF that operation under real conditions is much more complex than under laboratory conditions. Snow and ice in Iceland have blocked mechanisms and the technology is partially frozen. In addition, the plant is not yet fully equipped. "Such initial hurdles are part of the development of new technologies," says Wurzbacher.

Not everything is going according to plan at a political level either: in the USA, where Climeworks wanted to launch a major project in Louisiana with 469 planned jobs, the project has been put on ice for the time being. The reason: the anti-climate change of course under former President Donald Trump, who is back in office. Officials have been dismissed or budgets cut - there are no contact persons.

"We are not aware that the project has been stopped," Wurzbacher told SRF. Nevertheless, it is hardly possible to gain operational clarity at the moment.

For industry experts such as Rolf Wüstenhagen, Professor of Renewable Energies at the University of St. Gallen, the challenges are not surprising. The concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere is so low that it is technically extremely challenging to filter it out. "What Climeworks is trying to do is revolutionary, but also extremely expensive and energy-intensive," Wüstenhagen told SRF.

The criticism is hitting Climeworks at a critical moment: expectations and capital were high, but now the vision and reality are out of balance. The consultation process will end in a few days - and then it will become clear how many people at Climeworks will lose their jobs.