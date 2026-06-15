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First scheduled flight underway Zurich Airport launches service to Noida Airport near Delhi

SDA

15.6.2026 - 07:48

Noida International Airport, developed by Zurich Airport, has opened in the greater Delhi area. The cornerstone was laid in 2021 (file photo).
Noida International Airport, developed by Zurich Airport, has opened in the greater Delhi area. The cornerstone was laid in 2021 (file photo).
Keystone

Noida Airport near Delhi, developed by Zurich Airport, is now operational. The launch is taking place despite challenging conditions in international air travel.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 07:48

15.06.2026, 09:41

Noida International Airport, developed by Zurich Airport in the greater Delhi area, began commercial operations today. Regular passenger service began with the first scheduled flight by Indigo from Lucknow, the company announced on Monday. Flight operations are set to be gradually expanded with additional airlines in the coming months.

However, the ramp-up is taking place in a challenging environment, the announcement continued. Since March 2026, the conflict in the Middle East, airspace closures, rising fuel costs, and capacity adjustments have been weighing on global air traffic. This is also affecting the introduction of new routes and frequencies at the Noida location.

Nevertheless, Zurich Airport maintains its positive assessment of the Indian air travel market, and the financial forecast for the Group communicated in March remains unchanged. Further information on the start of operations and a more detailed outlook for Noida are to be published with the 2026 half-year results.

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