At Zurich Airport, there are problems with the service for passengers with reduced mobility. A former employee and an affected person report on their experiences.

Zurich Airport is struggling with challenges in its service for passengers with reduced mobility (PRM). A former employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells the "Zürcher Unterländer " about a lack of staff and an overload of employees.

The service, which is actually responsible for accompanying people from check-in to their aircraft seat, is often understaffed, according to the source. Instead of the intended two-person assistance, employees often have to push several wheelchairs at the same time.

The physical strain on employees is high. The former employee reports back problems and wrist injuries.

"You feel so powerless at that moment"

The tense situation leads to problems, as the experience of musician Brandy Butler shows. She had booked the service for her father, but he was forgotten at the airport. He was only found an hour later. The situation caused the family great concern: "You just feel so powerless at that moment," Butler is quoted as saying by the Zürcher Unterländer newspaper.

The former employee confirms that such incidents are not uncommon. The lack of staff also leads to passengers missing their flights. The employees of PRM Services have submitted a letter to Zurich Airport with proposed solutions to improve the situation.

Zurich Airport is aware of the problems and is working on improvements. When asked by the newspaper, a spokeswoman explained that the workload has increased due to construction sites and the rising number of PRM passengers. The airport is recruiting new staff and procuring additional material.

