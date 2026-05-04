For the first time, there is more activity than before coronavirus: Zurich Airport recorded significantly more take-offs and landings in April 2026. (Archive image) Keystone

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, air traffic at Zurich Airport continues to take off: In April 2026, aircraft movements increased significantly and were above the pre-coronavirus level of 2019 for the first time this year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Despite geopolitical tensions, Zurich Airport recorded more aircraft movements in April 2026 than in the previous year. A total of 23,307 take-offs and landings were recorded, an increase of 5.2% compared to April 2025, according to an analysis of data by the news agency AWP.

The pre-coronavirus crisis figure was also exceeded on a monthly basis for the first time this year. In the first four months of 2026, flight movements totaled 78,643, 3.8% above the corresponding figure for the previous year. However, this is still 3.3% short of the 2019 level.

The detailed passenger and traffic figures for April will be published on 13 May. In March, passenger numbers rose by around 5% despite the war in Iran. The growth was mainly due to European flights, while the number of intercontinental flights declined.

The figures on flight movements are based on daily updated statistics that record all flights according to instrument flight rules (IFR). In addition to scheduled flights, this also includes cargo, business and private flights. They are regarded as an indicator of traffic development, but may deviate from the passenger figures due to capacity utilization and aircraft size.