Zurich Airport remained extremely busy even during the summer and vacation month of July. As a result, the number of flight movements once again exceeded the previous year’s figure, despite ongoing geopolitical tensions. This marks an unbroken continuation of the trend seen in previous months.

With the start of summer vacation, Zurich Airport was bustling with activity in July. (File photo)

A total of 26,129 takeoffs and landings were recorded in July. That is 4.5 percent more than in the same month last year, according to an analysis by the AWP news agency released on Monday. In the first half of 2026 alone, the number of flight movements had already risen by 3.8 percent compared with the same period the previous year.

The busiest day was July 10, with 900 takeoffs and landings. Since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in late February, traffic volume at Zurich Airport has risen steadily on a monthly basis.

From January through July, the number of takeoffs and landings rose by 4.0 percent year-over-year to 157,418. That is only about 100 movements fewer than in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 downturn.

The figures are based on statistics updated daily that track all flights operated under instrument flight rules (IFR). In addition to scheduled flights, this includes cargo, business, and private flights. These figures serve as an indicator of traffic trends but may differ from passenger numbers due to load factors and aircraft size.

Detailed passenger and traffic figures for the month of July will be released on August 12.