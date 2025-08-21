A Swiss Airbus A220-300 at Zurich Airport. (archive picture) sda

More passengers have traveled through Zurich Airport in the summer months than ever before. Swiss also reports new record figures - and at the same time an improvement in punctuality.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Over 3.2 million passengers used Zurich Airport in July, an increase of 4.8 percent.

Swiss transported around 3 million passengers in the summer, 2.4% more than in 2024.

The punctuality of flights increased significantly compared to the previous year. Show more

Summer 2025 brought record figures for Zurich Airport and SWISS. In July, the airport counted over 3.2 million passengers, 4.8% more than in the same month last year. Swiss transported 1.8 million people in the same month, and around 3 million in total between the end of June and mid-August. This was announced by both airlines on Thursday.

A new peak day was recorded on July 28: Over 115,500 passengers traveled through the airport, 63,460 of them with Swiss - more than at any time since the pandemic.

The most popular destinations for Swiss were London, Palma de Mallorca and Munich, while New York, Chicago and Boston were the most popular long-haul destinations. The airport named Palma, Istanbul, Lisbon, Rome, Vancouver and Tokyo as trend destinations.

Better punctuality

It is striking that the proportion of transfer passengers was low at 26.9 percent, with most travelers starting or ending in Zurich.

Punctuality also improved. Swiss achieved 58.6 percent in midsummer, almost ten percentage points more than in the previous year. Short-notice flight cancellations fell significantly. The figure for the airport as a whole was 51% in July, nine percentage points above 2024.

There was less traffic after 11 p.m.: take-offs and landings during the night fell by a good 20 percent. Around 90 percent of passengers passed through security in under five minutes.