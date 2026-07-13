Business at Zurich Airport did not grow further in June. Passenger traffic declined slightly, and commercial activity remained stable.

In June, 2.92 million passengers were processed, according to a statement released on Monday. That is 0.3 percent fewer than in the same month last year. One reason for this is that Pentecost did not fall in June this year.

The number of local passengers fell by 3.9 percent, while the number of transfer passengers rose by 9.8 percent. The share of transfer passengers rose to 29.1 percent from 26.4 percent last June.

Declining Share from the Middle East

At the same time, the number of passengers from Europe rose slightly (+0.7 percent). In contrast, intercontinental travel saw a decline of 3.7 percent. Among the intercontinental regions, the share of the Middle East fell the most, as expected, by 1.1 percentage points to 3.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of flight movements rose by 2.3 percent to 24,757 takeoffs and landings. However, the load factor fell by 2.5 percentage points to 79.6 percent, and the number of passengers per flight dropped by 3.3 percent to 134.5.

Revenue from commercial activities, meanwhile, reached 57.0 million Swiss francs, which, according to the airport, was on par with the previous year. Airside—that is, in the area beyond security—revenue increased by 4.8 percent. On the landside, however, they declined by 7.4 percent.