The cannabis study shows that many stoners would also appreciate weaker products. However, these are hardly available on the black market. (symbolic image) Keystone

The large cannabis study, which has been running for a year in the canton of Zurich, has had an initial effect on the black market. Most participants are turning away from the illegal market.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Over 90 percent of participants now obtain their cannabis products exclusively through legal channels, i.e. from one of the three specialist stores or one of the nine pharmacies taking part. This was announced by those responsible for the study on Tuesday. This puts pressure on the black market.

There has also been a change in consumption since the start of the study. Many participants would now also buy products with a lower THC content, which are hard to find on the black market.

The THC wine gums and pralines were also well received, as the participants were able to reduce their smoking. 3,000 people have been using cannabis legally in the canton of Zurich for a year now. The Swiss Cannabis Research study will run for five years.