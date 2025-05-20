Cannabis from the lab instead of the dealer: in Zurich, over 4000 people are testing legal sales in pharmacies and stores. Scientifically monitored and strictly regulated. (symbolic image) Matt Masin/Zuma Press/dpa

The canton of Zurich is currently running the largest Swiss pilot trial for the legal sale of cannabis. Initial results show: Regulated sales could actually drive out the black market.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Around 4,400 people are taking part in the pilot project for the legal distribution of cannabis in the canton of Zurich.

Initial results show that many users are dissatisfied with the black market.

Legally acquired cannabis is better received due to its quality, price and accessibility.

At the same time, researchers warn of possible side effects such as higher consumption or negative effects on work and education. Show more

Despite decades of prohibition, cannabis has long been part of everyday life in Switzerland. According to estimates, up to 50,000 joints are smoked here every day, often illegally.

Politicians want to change this: A bill to legalize cannabis will go out for consultation this summer. At the same time, a scientifically supervised pilot study is underway in the canton of Zurich to investigate what would happen if weed were no longer bought in secret, but legally.

The pilot study is the largest of its kind in Switzerland to date. It is being conducted by the Swiss Cannabis Research association together with the KOF Swiss Economic Institute at ETH Zurich. Around 4,400 people from the canton of Zurich are taking part. They are between 18 and 80 years old.

Maximum 10 grams of THC per month

Around a third of them form the control group and continue to consume illegal cannabis. The others buy their products in pharmacies or specialized stores located close to home.

You have to think of it more like a practice than a typical store, explains Paul-Lukas Good, President of Swiss Cannabis Research, to SRF. The stores follow clear rules: a maximum of 10 grams of THC per month, verified origin and standardized quality.

The findings so far give hope. "A considerable proportion of participants state that they are dissatisfied with the black market," Andreas Beerli from ETH-KOF told SRF.

The reasons are poor quality, fluctuating prices or unreliable availability. The goal of legalization - a suppression of the black market - appears to be achievable.

Legalization - but with a sense of proportion

However, the researchers warn against too much euphoria. Cannabis remains a drug. Higher consumption is a realistic risk, especially for young people or people in education. Possible consequences on performance or mental health need to be closely monitored.

In fact, cannabis use is widespread in Switzerland, especially among young adults. According to Sucht Schweiz, around 37% of 15 to 24-year-olds have smoked pot at least once.

The cannabis study shows that many stoners would also appreciate weaker products. However, these are hardly available on the black market. (symbolic image) sda

Even if the health risks are moderate, cannabis is not considered harmless, especially when used regularly at a young age.

A special Swiss approach

The Zurich study should help to better understand the effects of regulated distribution. It is still too early to draw definitive conclusions. Among other things, the researchers want to investigate how access affects school and work behavior, criminality and the perception of drugs in general.

Switzerland is a special case internationally with its model. While cannabis is already sold legally across the board in countries such as Canada and Uruguay, Switzerland is taking a scientifically supported intermediate step - with a political tailwind.

A majority of the National Council's Health Committee supports regulated legalization. The Zurich pilot trial will last until at least 2026. ETH economist Beerli emphasizes that it is still too early to make a final assessment.