Great Chitto Zurich dog goes viral with his singing

Stéphanie Süess

25.10.2024

Chitto, the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, is currently going viral on social media. The reason for his popularity are sounds typical of the breed.

25.10.2024, 20:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Chitto is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever and is currently going viral on social media.
  • Chitto is seven and a half years old and his videos are clicked millions of times.
  • The toller lives with his owner Lara in Zurich-Oerlikon.
Show more

Chitto is a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever and is not only cute, but also talented. His singing is going viral on social media channels.

What sounds like singing is in fact typical "screaming" for the breed. Chitto uses these sounds to express excitement and eagerness. His owner Lara suspects that her toller became an internet star precisely because of these sounds.

Chitto is seven and a half years old and lives with his owner Lara in Zurich-Oerlikon. The toller's videos are clicked millions of times. The four-legged friend is also very popular on meme pages.

