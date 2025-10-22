On Wednesday and Thursday, seven people who are alleged to have bribed and accepted bribes will stand before the Zurich District Court. Picture: Keystone

Did a Zurich construction manager collect bribes via an alleged sponsorship system? A real estate entrepreneur and six construction companies are on trial at Zurich District Court on corruption charges.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real estate entrepreneur Luigi S. is on trial in Zurich for bribery.

According to the indictment, he allegedly received more than CHF 100,000 from six construction companies via an alleged "sponsorship" account.

The payments were made between 2016 and 2019 under the pretext of jersey advertising for S.'s triathlon hobby, but are said to have been in return for construction contracts.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding a fine of CHF 27,000 for S. plus a fine of CHF 5,000; the companies involved are also to be fined - the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

Luigi S. is a real estate entrepreneur from Zurich. In 2015, S. took over the construction management of a building project in Zurich. It was a modern apartment building. As research shows, the house even has a pool on the roof.

Luigi S. concludes at least six contracts with other companies for the completion and construction of the house. One company is to complete the façade, while another has been hired for the ventilation. Normally, a contract for work and services is entered into with the six companies and the construction companies involved have also signed this.

Now both the six construction companies and Luigi S. have to answer to the Zurich District Court. This is because the six companies involved are alleged to have committed bribery. Luigi S. is on trial for "accepting bribes", as the indictment puts it.

Maps

100,000 francs in four years

What happened? In addition to the usual construction contracts, even more money was shifted back and forth in connection with Luigi S.. According to the indictment, Luigi S.'s real estate company is said to have paid a flat fee of CHF 470,000. That is how much money he spent on the six companies. In retrospect, however, it can be seen that over 100,000 from 2016 to 2019 ended up back in an account with Luigi S.

The transfers came from the six defendants, who paid into a so-called "sponsorship" account. According to the indictment, Luigi S. was an "ambitious amateur triathlete". He entered into a sponsorship agreement with the companies. If they paid him money, he had the logos printed on his jersey for a certain period of time.

Over four years, 107,500 francs were transferred to the sponsorship account. According to the indictment, the six companies were behind this.

Luigi S. took over the construction project for this house in 2015. Maps

27,000 franc fine

The suspicion: Luigi S. took bribes from the sponsorship payments and thus hired the construction companies for his building project. According to the indictment, the other six companies obtained the contract for the construction project through bribery.

Luigi S. is to be punished with a fine of 180 daily rates of 150 francs (27,000 francs) and a fine of 5,000 francs. The six companies are also to be fined a total of between CHF 9,600 and CHF 25,200. In addition, the defendants are to pay fines of between 2,500 and 6,000 francs. The trial begins on Wednesday and lasts until Thursday evening. The presumption of innocence applies.