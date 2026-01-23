At the start of the second day of the trial against former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz, the Zurich High Court rejected virtually all of the attorneys’ motions. On Monday, the attorneys had once again attempted to have the trial dismissed.

“The court has not heard any new arguments,” the presiding judge said at the outset. All of the objections raised by the attorneys for Vincenz and his co-defendants were already known to the court—such as the alleged incompleteness of the case files or the inadmissibility of the evidence. For this reason, the court denied all motions.

Some preliminary issues will not be decided until the High Court deliberates on the verdict. The "monster trial" can therefore continue as planned. Testimony is scheduled for Tuesday, beginning with Pierin Vincenz.

In April 2022, the Zurich District Court handed down harsh sentences in the first instance: Vincenz was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison without probation. His business partner, Beat Stocker, was sentenced to four years in prison.