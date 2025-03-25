The pensioner entered Switzerland in February 2021 with a revolver and visited his grandson's wife unannounced in Winterthur. After she served him a coffee, he locked the door and shot the mother of three. The then 19-month-old great-granddaughter was right there with him.
According to the indictment, the reason for the killing was that the woman wanted to divorce his grandson. This had tarnished the honor of the family and the village.
The mentally disturbed pensioner lives in an early release home. He was also dependent on a carer during the trial. His lawyer said that his client was no longer able to testify "strategically" in his favor.