An 80-year-old Serbian man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison by the Zurich High Court. sda (Archivbild)

A Serbian man shot and killed his granddaughter-in-law in 2021. Now he has been sentenced for it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich High Court has found an 80-year-old Serbian man guilty of murder and sentenced him to 19 years in prison.

He entered Switzerland in February 2021 with a revolver and shot his grandson's wife, a mother of three. His 19-year-old great-granddaughter was in the room.

According to the indictment, the reason for the killing was that the woman wanted to divorce his grandson. This had tarnished the honor of the family and the village. Show more

On Tuesday, the Zurich High Courtfound an 80-year-old great-grandfather from Serbia guilty of murder. The pensioner received a prison sentence of 19 years. In addition, he was banned from the country for 15 years.

The pensioner entered Switzerland in February 2021 with a revolver and visited his grandson's wife unannounced in Winterthur. After she served him a coffee, he locked the door and shot the mother of three. The then 19-month-old great-granddaughter was right there with him.

According to the indictment, the reason for the killing was that the woman wanted to divorce his grandson. This had tarnished the honor of the family and the village.

The mentally disturbed pensioner lives in an early release home. He was also dependent on a carer during the trial. His lawyer said that his client was no longer able to testify "strategically" in his favor.