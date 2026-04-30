The Zurich High Court has increased the prison sentence for a man who tried to have his ex-wife killed. Keystone (Archivbild)

Eleven instead of five years: the Zurich High Court has significantly increased the sentence for a man who hired a killer for his ex-wife on the darknet.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich High Court has sentenced a man to eleven years in prison for attempted incitement to murder.

It thus significantly increased the sentence handed down by the lower court. The District Court of Affoltern ZH had sentenced the man to five years' imprisonment.

The 55-year-old Swiss national had searched the darknet for a hitman for his ex-wife and had already transferred money to an anonymous crypto account. Show more

This article was last updated at 20:41.

11 years imprisonment for attempted incitement to murder. On Thursday, the High Court of the Canton of Zurich found a 55-year-old Swiss man guilty of hiring a hitman for his ex-wife on the darknet.

The court largely confirmed the judgment of the District Court of Affoltern ZH. However, it significantly increased the sentence from five to eleven years. Like the court of first instance, it acquitted the man of the charge of attempted incitement to grievous bodily harm. The legal requirements for this were not met.

The court had no doubt that from December 2022 to February 2023, the man had tried to find someone on the darknet who would kill his ex-wife and mother of their two children. He also transferred money to an anonymous crypto account for this purpose.

The crime never happened. Without knowing it, the accused had communicated with a fraudster website. This was monitored by the British law enforcement authorities. The man was arrested in February 2023. He is in preventive detention, where he will remain, according to the court. The verdict is not yet final. It can be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court.

The accused denied any guilt. The court was only able to base its verdict on circumstantial evidence. However, this "speaks an unmistakable language", said the presiding judge during the oral justification of the verdict. The IT analyses of the investigators had been central. The court had no doubts about the perpetration of the accused.

Appalling unscrupulousness

The man had wanted to "draw a line under a difficult relationship" with his ex-wife. To this end, he had devised a "diabolical plan" with extraordinary callousness. He had shown great criminal energy and an alarming lack of scruples, said the judge.

Neither the district court nor the high court were convinced by the third perpetrator, which the accused brought into play during the investigation. The existence of this "Tom" was a protective assertion. There were no traces that pointed to hacking.

First instance sentence reduction too large

The fact that the crime was not carried out and that it remained an attempted incitement was not the fault of the accused. He had not known that he was on a fraudulent website. The high court considered the reduction of the sentence by the court of first instance to be too great. The District Court of Affoltern ZH had sentenced the man to five years' imprisonment in March 2025.

The defense and prosecution challenged the sentence. Before the High Court, the defence lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the collection of evidence was unlawful. The website had been operated by the British prosecution authorities. They had thus violated the principle of good faith and the prohibition of deception. His client must be acquitted.

"Systematic and targeted"

The public prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of 15 years. In addition to a conviction for attempted incitement to murder, she also requested a conviction for attempted incitement to grievous bodily harm and, if necessary, criminal preparatory acts for grievous bodily harm. For both courts, however, the requirements for a guilty verdict in this regard were not met.

The accused had acted systematically, purposefully and systematically, said the prosecutor. He had made efforts to obtain alibis. For example, he had set a date for the crime when he was on vacation.