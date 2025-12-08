Zurich influencer Travis the Creator speaks out on Instagram. Instagram/travis_thecreator_

On Friday, Zurich-based influencer Travis the Creator was acquitted of allegations of rape and sexual assault. Now he is speaking out on Instagram

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich-based influencer Travis the Creator speaks out on Instagram after his acquittal on Friday.

He apologizes to the women involved, but then speaks of a "hunt" against his person and defends himself.

The 30-year-old was acquitted of the charges of sexual assault and rape on Friday.

The judge emphasized that the accused would probably have been convicted under the new criminal law on sexual offenses. Show more

After a high-profile court case, Zurich influencer Travis the Creator was acquitted of charges of rape and sexual assault - the accused acts still took place under the old criminal law on sexual offenses. Now the influencer has spoken out on Instagram.

"I'm really sorry", the 30-year-old apologizes in a video to the women affected, who "had to go through pain over the years". He then defends himself against the accusations and speaks of a "hunt" against his person.

He had cooperated, appeared at every interrogation and testified. "If I had really done something, I wouldn't have turned up every time", he says in the short video. "Then I would have run away". However, the man did not mention that he might have been convicted under the new sexual offense law.

The verdict against Travis the Creator is not yet final and can be appealed.

Acquittal on Friday

Of the entire charge against "Travis", only a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of 30 francs remained in the end. This was for a picture on his cell phone that he had taken of a woman having sex with him. She did not want this and filed a criminal complaint. The offences charged all took place before 2024, i.e. before the new law was introduced.

This meant that even a "no" is considered a defense. Previously, some form of defensive action was required to qualify an act as rape or sexual assault.

However, the court acquitted him of the main charges of rape and sexual assault. "Travis" will now receive CHF 2,600 from the state coffers for the pre-trial detention he suffered.

The women who reported the influencer said "no". "But they did not say that he had forcibly detained them," said the judge, explaining the acquittal. Under the new law, he would probably have been sentenced for ignoring the "no".

The verdict is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether the public prosecutor will take the case further. She had demanded a six-year prison sentence and a twelve-year ban from the country for the influencer from Ghana, who has a criminal record for defamation.

"Travis" had fooled women into believing that he was promoting their careers in the fashion, modeling and music business. To "loosen them up", he used the slogan "Don't be shy". He also printed it on T-shirts and launched a party series with the same name.

