Things are getting uncomfortable for Zurich Insurance: FINMA is taking its most severe regulatory action by initiating enforcement proceedings. Among other things, the agency is examining the processes surrounding the Vita collective foundation and potential conflicts of interest.

Here's what it's all about FINMA has initiated enforcement proceedings against Zurich Insurance.

The investigation is focusing on potential deficiencies in the internal control system, particularly in the life insurance business.

Among other things, the audit will examine whether fees and reinsurance premiums were billed correctly.

FINMA and Zurich are not commenting on the ongoing proceedings. Summary created with

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) is cracking down on Zurich Insurance. It has initiated enforcement proceedings against the company—the most severe regulatory measure available to the authority. According to insiders, there is already talk behind the scenes of a “major shakeup.” This is reported by “Blick”.

The investigation is reportedly already in full swing. About a dozen employees are said to have been interviewed. FINMA has appointed Deloitte as the external investigator, and Zurich is being represented by the law firm Homburger.

Life insurance business is under scrutiny

The investigation focuses on potential deficiencies in the internal control system (ICS). The life insurance business appears to be under particular scrutiny. The Vita Collective Foundation plays an important role in this regard. Approximately 27,000 companies, representing about 150,000 insured individuals, are affiliated with it. It manages more than 22 billion Swiss francs in pension assets. The foundation was established in 2003 after investment risk had been transferred to the insured, while administration, investment management, and coverage for disability and death remained with Zurich.

Among other things, the authorities are to examine whether administrative costs and reinsurance were correctly charged at market prices. An inadequate control system could result in excessive fees or conflicts of interest going unnoticed. The internal control system is intended to ensure that decisions are made in the interest of policyholders rather than shareholders.

Shares Tripled

For CEO Mario Greco (67), the proceedings come at an inopportune time. He has led Zurich since 2016, and the stock price has nearly tripled since then. The company is currently valued at just under 100 billion Swiss francs. Within the industry, Greco is often called “Super Mario.”

There have also been some recent changes in personnel. Juan Beer (56), head of Zurich’s Swiss operations, left the company unexpectedly. In addition, Zurich announced that Vita will transition from a semi-autonomous to a fully autonomous model starting in 2028. This means Zurich will lose a reinsurance segment that is both regulatory-sensitive and lucrative.

FINMA is not commenting on the ongoing proceedings. Zurich also did not respond to questions from the editorial staff and simply stated, “No comment.”