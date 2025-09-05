Zurich main station has once again taken the top spot among Europe's railroad stations. Keystone (Archivbild)

The European Railway Station Index ranks the best railroad stations in Europe. With two candidates in the top three, Switzerland does not have to shy away from international comparison.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich main station has once again taken the top spot in the "European Railway Station Index".

The ranking compares the 50 largest railroad stations in Europe by passenger numbers every year.

Bern station, the only other Swiss candidate, is in third place. Show more

Zurich main station defends its top position and is once again the 'Best Railway Station in Europe' in the "European Railway Station Index".

The ranking compares the continent's 50 busiest railroad stations from a passenger perspective every year. The results are based on various factors, such as facilities, services and the reliability of train services.

"Europe's unbeaten rail champion"

Zurich's main station defends its top position in 2025 with 101 points, ahead of the Polish station Wroclaw Główny, which scored 98.5 points. "Zurich is Europe's undefeated rail champion," writes the American organization Consumer's Choice. The station proves that "reliability and quality can be maintained even under pressure".

The reliability of the trains in particular contributed to the top position, as the authors write: "The results (...) in terms of waiting times and delays are characterized by some of the lowest values in the entire index, with average waiting times of 1.33 minutes. Only 4.06 percent of all journeys are delayed."

Only the lack of a lounge, poor regional connections to the south-east of Switzerland and a relatively limited choice of tickets are among the few disadvantages of Switzerland's largest rail hub.

According to the "European Railway Station Index", Bern station is the third best station in Europe. Keystone (Archivbild)

Bern in third place

Compared to the previous year, Bern station was one place lower in third place. Operational reliability also has a major impact on the result in Bern. As the authors emphasize, the third place is not due to a deterioration. Rather, a newcomer, the Polish station Wroclaw Główny, was able to impress.

Zurich and Bern are the only two Swiss stations to take top places. The good results once again confirm the "advantages of intense competition" and a "well-maintained decentralized infrastructure" as in Switzerland.

The ten best railroad stations in Europe Zurich HB, Switzerland

Wroclaw Główny, Poland

Bern, Switzerland

Berlin Central Station, Germany

London Paddington, Great Britain

Utrecht Centraal, Netherlands

London Bridge, Great Britain

Vienna Central Station, Austria

Paris Gare Montparnasse, France

Amsterdam Centraal, Netherlands Show more

Six German stations among the worst ten

As the largest hubs in Europe are compared, there are a particularly large number of German stations in the ranking. And they once again scored particularly badly - not least because train delays are also included in the assessment.

The last three places are all taken by German stations, and six of the last six places are occupied by stations in neighboring countries. Only Berlin Central Station achieved a good ranking in fourth place.