On Wednesday, the Zurich District Court sentenced a 53-year-old man to 13 years and five months in prison for murder. The Hungarian national is alleged to have killed a bartender in Zurich. The court also ordered his detention.

On Wednesday, the Zurich District Court convicted a Hungarian man of murder. He is accused of killing a bartender on Langstrasse. (File photo)

Video footage made it possible to identify a pattern of movement, the judge said at the start of the sentencing hearing. This pattern could be linked to his phone number. The defendant was therefore at the scene of the crime at the time of the incident. The footage showed the 53-year-old, the judge continued. The clothes seen in the footage were found in his possession.

After serving his sentence, the Hungarian national is to be deported from the country for 12 years. The verdict is not yet final.

The 53-year-old man, who is battling cancer, is alleged to have killed the bartender at the “Lugano Bar” on Langstrasse with seven stab wounds on August 30, 2023. He denies the charges.

The defendant followed the trial while lying in a hospital bed. He is also said to be mentally ill and made some incoherent statements.