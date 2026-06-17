In connection with an anti-Semitic attack, the Zurich Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is seeking, among other things, a one-year prison sentence for the defendant, who was 15 at the time of the crime. In March 2024, he critically injured an Orthodox Jew with a knife in Zurich.

Security measures were stepped up following the knife attack on an Orthodox Jew in Zurich in March 2024. The perpetrator, who was 15 at the time, is set to stand trial on July 1. (File photo)

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office is also seeking various protective measures, as outlined in the indictment released on Wednesday.

The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office accuses the then-15-year-old Swiss national of Tunisian descent of multiple counts of attempted murder. The charges are multiple because the youth is also alleged to have attempted to break into a synagogue prior to the attack with the intent to kill Jews there. Additional charges include, among other things, supporting a criminal organization and inciting discrimination and hatred.

The teenager had critically injured an Orthodox Jew with a knife on a public street. He is alleged to have been radicalized in Tunisia and on internet forums and to have declared his allegiance to the “Islamic State.”

The trial will take place on July 1 in Dielsdorf.