The Zurich public prosecutor's office has charged a chauffeur who allegedly sexually abused several women in his car. Symbolic image: Keystone

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has brought charges against a 44-year-old Italian man for various sexual offenses. Among other things, he is alleged to have assaulted female passengers as an Uber driver.

Three incidents have led to charges being brought against a 44-year-old Italian man, as announced by the Zurich public prosecutor's office on Friday. In all three cases, the man was driving his private vehicle in the city of Zurich at night. He either operated as an Uber or Bolt driver or falsely claimed to be the driver of one of these services.

He then allegedly sexually abused the victims in his vehicle. In some cases, he locked the car so that the women could not leave it.

The public prosecutor's office is demanding an unconditional prison sentence, a professional ban and expulsion from the country for the accused. The date of the court hearing is not yet known.