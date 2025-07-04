Tanja stands in the River Limmat in Zurich and enjoys the refreshment. Archivbild: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

During the summer heat, the temptation to jump into local waters is great in cities. Whether it's the Rhine, Aare or Limmat, rivers serve as huge outdoor pools in many Swiss cities. What's the situation in Europe's major cities?

In Switzerland, swimming in urban lakes and rivers has been common practice for ages. In the largest cities of Zurich and Geneva, you can swim in Lake Zurich or the Limmat and Lake Geneva or the Rhone, as well as in the Rhine in Basel and the Aare in Bern. The waters are clean and you can usually see right to the bottom. On the rivers, it is popular to let yourself drift with the current on rubber tires. Exit points are always marked. The current can be strong in some places, so the pleasure is only for experienced swimmers at their own risk.

But what does it look like in other European cities and countries? A look beyond national borders reveals that other cities can also offer great rivers and river baths - but the water quality should be taken into account.

Paris

It is a long-cherished wish of many people in Paris: for the first time in over 100 years, you can swim in the Seine again from this Saturday. Three open-air pools will be set up in the river throughout the summer, one of them in the immediate vicinity of the Eiffel Tower.

The Seine was long regarded as a dirty river in Paris, but now people can swim in it again. Archivbild: IMAGO/Le Pictorium

After athletes jumped into the river during the Olympic Games last year when the water quality was borderline at times, everyone can now enjoy the water again.

London

Swimming in the Thames is prohibited in large parts of the city - and not advisable either. The river, which is crossed by the world-famous Tower Bridge, is strongly influenced by the tides, used by a number of ships and is also heavily polluted. Especially during heavy rainfall, untreated sewage is discharged into the river.

Swimming in the Thames is not recommended: During the legendary rowing duel between the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, at most the coxswain of the winning team ends up in the dirty water. Archivbild: Keystone

Swimming is only permitted in a section far to the west of the capital, upstream of Putney Bridge. However, the Port of London Authority advises against entering the water there too. Recently, however, it has been possible to cool off in a closed section of canal in the banking district of Canary Wharf.

Amsterdam

As soon as it gets hot, locals like to jump into the water. And there is plenty of it: canals, lakes, canals. Swimming in the canals in the tourist center is not recommended - and that's not because of the water quality. But there are simply too many boats. The IJ - the stretch of water behind the central station between the North Sea and the IJsselmeer - is popular. There, cargo barges and cruise ships leave enough space for swimmers. And some people swim their lengths all year round. The "wild bathing spots" in the city are only tolerated, but the water quality is regularly checked. This summer, the first official bathing area was opened in the middle of the city - in the historic inner harbor near the Maritime Museum.

Rome

Until a few decades ago, people used to swim in the middle of Italy's capital: many generations of Romans learned to swim in the Tiber, which then flows a few kilometers further into the Mediterranean. Today it is hard to imagine, the river is so filthy and neglected. Swimming in it is even forbidden.

Every year, brave people plunge into the Tiber during the traditional bridge jumping event in Rome. However, swimming in the dirty river is forbidden. Archivbild: Keystone

For some time now, there has been a sandy beach again, but nobody goes into the water there. The various citizens' initiatives that have tried to bring the river back to life have so far been unsuccessful. Until the 1960s, there was even a bathing establishment right next to Castel Sant'Angelo, below the Vatican.

Berlin

Swimming has been banned in the Spree for around 100 years. A few weeks ago, hundreds of people protested against this with a swimming demonstration and demanded that swimming in the river be made possible again. However, the Berlin Senate Administration has concerns about safety and hygiene.

Budapest

Many Hungarians are passionate swimmers, water polo players, rowers and sailors. However, they can only do all of this to a limited extent in the Danube of all places, as the river is an international traffic artery for cargo and tourist ships, which should not be allowed to get in the way.

There are no swimmers on the Danube in Budapest, but there is a lot of paddling here. Symbolbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

There are also dangerous rapids and whirlpools for swimmers, which you only recognize when you are in the middle of them. Swimming is therefore only permitted in certain areas, of which there are more than 20 in the Hungarian part of the Danube.

However, there are always organized swimming events, for example in the northern Budapest suburb of Szentendre, on a quieter branch of the Danube. The Hungarian Open Water Swimming Championships for amateurs and professionals will be held there for the fifth time on July 12. The water quality is generally considered acceptable, but it varies depending on the section of the Danube and the water level.

Mostar

The jumps from the legendary bridge into the ice-cold mountain river Neretva, which divides the small town of Mostar in Bosnia-Herzegovina, have long been a tourist attraction. This sport with a long tradition is only for the trained, because it is risky: from the almost 30-metre-high apex of the upward-curving bridge, the aim is to reach the surface of the water with the body in as vertical a position as possible - particularly skilled jumpers manage headfirst jumps. The jumping events are usually organized, often as a competition.

Jumping from the Stari Most (Old Bridge) is dangerous. If you let yourself fall from a height of around 20 meters, you accelerate up to 85 km/h. Archivbild: Keystone

The Stari Most (Old Bridge) in Mostar is a masterpiece of Ottoman architecture from the 16th century, which is widespread in Bosnia. It was destroyed during the Bosnian war in 1993 and rebuilt in 2004. It connects the Muslim and Christian parts of the city and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Spain

Whether in Madrid, Seville, Barcelona or other cities: Swimming is prohibited in most of the rivers that flow through the major cities due to the high levels of pollution in the water. In some places, there is also boat traffic or dangerous currents. But in Burgos, you are allowed to swim in the Arlazón river in the urban area. The city is located in the autonomous community of Catilla-León and has around 176,000 inhabitants.

Portugal

Diving into the River Tagus is prohibited in Lisbon due to the poor water quality, as is the River Douro in Porto. However, the sea is very close in both cities. River bathing spots are only available in smaller towns, usually in somewhat remote areas.