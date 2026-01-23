The Zurich Insurance Group has dismissed more than a dozen employees in connection with an enforcement proceeding by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) that has been made public.

Zurich CEO Mario Greco has acknowledged mistakes made at one of the company's units. (File photo)

Group CEO Mario Greco said this in an interview with the U.S. news agency Bloomberg published on Monday evening.

According to Greco, FINMA has imposed a partial sales ban on certain policies offered by the Swiss unit for corporate life insurance and pension solutions. According to the CEO, the proceedings were triggered by the fact that customers had been offered products at prices lower than those agreed upon with FINMA.

Greco acknowledged that, given the internal controls and audits, the error should have been detected internally.

For the time being, the affected unit will be allowed to serve only existing customers. It is unclear how long the proceedings will take. According to Greco, the business unit generates an annual profit of about 20 million Swiss francs. He therefore does not expect this to have any impact on the Group’s earnings.

The "SonntagsBlick" had previously reported on the proceedings.