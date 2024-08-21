The Zurich Pirate Party wants to bring the "mobile phone-free life" before the people. It has submitted around 9,000 signatures for a "right to an offline life". (symbolic image) Keystone

On Tuesday, the Zurich Pirate Party submitted over 9,000 signatures for its cantonal popular initiative "A right to an offline life" to the canton. If 6000 of these are valid, the issue will be put to the people.

In addition to the "right to a mobile phone-free life", the Pirate Party is also calling for a "right to be forgotten" on the Internet and a "right not to be monitored, measured and analyzed".

The Pirate Party is not against digitalization, Monica Amgwerd, the party's Secretary General, told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. It is about the right to choose whether an action should be carried out digitally or offline.

For example, ticket machines on public transport should be retained. Children should not be forced to use their smartphones to buy tickets. The party also sees a need for action regarding surveillance cameras and the increasing number of places where cash is no longer accepted.

How such fundamental concerns would be implemented at cantonal level remains to be seen. The Pirate Party is therefore also considering a national initiative. It would be their first.

