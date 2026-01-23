The Zurich Cantonal Police were able to arrest the shooter in Regensdorf. No one was injured. The man had fired several shots early Tuesday morning.

"The operation is over," said a spokeswoman for the cantonal police in response to a query from Keystone-SDA. Further details are to follow. At 4:15 a.m., residents contacted the cantonal police after hearing several gunshots. The officers, who immediately responded to the new development near the train station, also heard the shots.

The police were able to locate the suspected perpetrator's apartment and eventually arrest him. Police negotiators and the Diamant special unit were on the scene. The background and motive for the incident remain completely unclear.