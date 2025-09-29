The James Webb Space Telescope has examined a disk around a planet 625 light years away. (archive image) Keystone

The James Webb Space Telescope has for the first time measured the chemical and physical properties of a disk around a planet 625 light years away. This disk is considered a possible place of origin for new moons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The research team, led by the University of Zurich (UZH), examined the planet "CT Cha b", which orbits a star that is only two million years old, as the university announced on Monday.

By comparison, the star of our planetary system, the sun, was formed around 4.6 billion years ago. "We want to find out more about how moons formed in our solar system. This means we have to look at other systems that are still being formed," UZH researcher Gabriele Cugno was quoted as saying in the press release.

No moons were found in the disk surrounding the planet. However, with the help of the James Webb Telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the researchers found seven carbon-containing molecules within the disk, including acetylene and benzene. "We can see what material accumulates to form the planet and moons," Cugno explained. The results were published on Monday in a study in the journal "The Astrophysical Journal Letters".

It has long been assumed that Jupiter's four large moons formed from a similar disk that once surrounded the planet. The fact that these moons orbit Jupiter on the same plane gives the researchers evidence for this.

The research team is now planning to study other young planetary systems with the James Webb telescope in order to better understand the formation of moons.