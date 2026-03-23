Until now, if shoes not produced in Switzerland by the Zurich-based company On were sold in this country, the manufacturer had to refrain from displaying the Swiss cross on the product. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Anthony Anex

The Swiss cross may now be displayed on products that are developed in Switzerland but produced abroad - under certain conditions. This is a victory for the Zurich-based shoe manufacturer On.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich-based shoe brand On has apparently won its long-running dispute with the authorities over the Swiss cross.

Companies that develop products in Switzerland but manufacture them abroad are now allowed to use the Swiss cross under certain conditions.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property has relaxed the practice. Show more

According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" newspaper, the shoe brand On has won its long-running dispute with the authorities over the Swiss cross.

The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) relaxed its practice, the newspaper wrote. Companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad are therefore allowed to use the symbol under certain conditions.

The footwear brand welcomed the practical precision. According to the company's media office, this is an expression of a contemporary understanding of Swissness and takes into account the reality of modern Swiss value creation.

According to the report, the adjustment comes as a surprise. Swissness Enforcement - which is supported by the IPI and trade associations - had been trying for years to dissuade On from using the Swiss cross

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