According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung" newspaper, the shoe brand On has won its long-running dispute with the authorities over the Swiss cross.
The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) relaxed its practice, the newspaper wrote. Companies that develop in Switzerland but produce abroad are therefore allowed to use the symbol under certain conditions.
The footwear brand welcomed the practical precision. According to the company's media office, this is an expression of a contemporary understanding of Swissness and takes into account the reality of modern Swiss value creation.
According to the report, the adjustment comes as a surprise. Swissness Enforcement - which is supported by the IPI and trade associations - had been trying for years to dissuade On from using the Swiss cross