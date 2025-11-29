A 21-year-old student from Zurich is causing a stir on Instagram. While freeriding, he triggers an avalanche from which he escapes at the last second. His helmet camera films everything.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Zurich student is causing a stir on social media with a recording from his film camera.

While freeriding, he triggered an avalanche and narrowly escaped.

Two of his companions were also unharmed Show more

"Avalanche! Hey": A 21-year-old triggers an avalanche while freeriding through deep fresh snow in Engelberg OW and escapes at the last second. Two of his companions below were also uninjured because the avalanche missed them.

Now the ETH student from Zurich is causing a stir on social media with the incident. He was wearing a helmet camera and posted the dangerous scene on Instagram. Within a short space of time, the video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

"I had a plan"

Many users criticized the student for the daring off-piste action or emphasized how lucky the young freerider was. The Zurich native himself wrote under the video:

"Your daily reminder that it's not always just fun and games. That was a week ago in Engelberg, currently the conditions are dangerous, be careful."

The Zurich student responds to criticism of his approach by commenting that others have already skied the route before him and that the conditions are not always easy to predict. He was also wearing avalanche equipment, as the young man emphasized to "20 Minuten". "I wasn't afraid. I had a plan."