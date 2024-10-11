The Swiss Annina Machaz (center) can be seen in the play "Sancta" as a naked female Jesus. Facebook/Staatsoper Stuttgart

Several members of the audience collapsed while attending the opera "Sancta" in Stuttgart. In the leading role: Zurich native Annina Machaz as a naked female Jesus.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the bloody and revealing opera performance "Sancta" in Stuttgart, 18 visitors suffered health problems.

Swiss actress Annina Machaz plays a leading role as a naked female Jesus and Adam.

The opera company intends to continue the performances as planned. Show more

The news made headlines yesterday (Thursday): despite an 18+ age rating and bold warnings, a recent revealing and bloody opera performance in Stuttgart has left its mark on more delicate visitors.

Around the first two performances of Florentina Holzinger's "Sancta", the visitor service had to attend to a total of 18 people, some of whom had complained of nausea. In three cases, a doctor had to be called in.

The leading role is played by Annina Machaz, a Swiss woman. The 39-year-old from Zurich plays a stark naked female Jesus, while in a second role she dangles naked from the ceiling as Adam.

Performance for the daring

This is not the first time that "Sancta" choreographer Florentina Holzinger has included Machaz, who was born and raised in Zurich, in the ensemble: Machaz also appeared in the play "Tanz". Back then, she played a witch who pulled another performer up into the air with a rope - using eyelets that had previously been driven into the performer's back. The reactions were loud back then too. Spectators left the auditorium in anger.

In Stuttgart, the opera expressly warns on its website that the performance shows explicit sexual acts as well as depictions and descriptions of sexual violence. Real blood as well as fake blood, piercings and a wound can also be seen.

The opera recommends the performance to audiences who are "boldly in search of new theatrical experiences". The five "Sancta" evenings still planned are to take place as scheduled.

