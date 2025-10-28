Two classics of Swiss cuisine come together: Zweifel and Aromat are jointly launching potato chips with the unmistakable spice flavor. The new potato chips will be available in stores throughout Switzerland from December 1 - but only for a short time.
According to the companies, this is a limited edition that will be produced at the Zweifel factory in Spreitenbach (AG). Only Swiss potatoes are used.
From TikTok gag to shelf product
The cooperation did not originate as a marketing idea, but on TikTok. In the summer, a user suggested sprinkling flavoring over Zweifel potato chips - triggering a viral trend. Even the Glarus TV chef Noah Bachhofen picked up on the hype and showed on social media how he created his own "aroma chips".
Zweifel reacted quickly: "The product idea came directly from our consumers," says company boss Christoph Zweifel. Together with spice manufacturer Unilever, whose portfolio includes Aromat, the product was implemented "in a short time and in close collaboration".