  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Idea comes from TikTok Zweifel launches chips with aroma flavor

Sven Ziegler

28.10.2025

Zweifel potato chips will soon be available with Aromat flavor.
Zweifel potato chips will soon be available with Aromat flavor.
Zweifel

Two Swiss cult brands are joining forces: from December, Zweifel will be selling aromatic-flavored potato chips. The idea didn't come from product development - but from a viral TikTok trend.

28.10.2025, 09:05

28.10.2025, 10:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Zweifel and Aromat are launching a limited edition of Aromat-flavored potato chips from 1 December.
  • The idea goes back to a TikTok hype that went viral in the summer.
  • The new potato chips are produced in Spreitenbach from Swiss potatoes.
Show more

Two classics of Swiss cuisine come together: Zweifel and Aromat are jointly launching potato chips with the unmistakable spice flavor. The new potato chips will be available in stores throughout Switzerland from December 1 - but only for a short time.

According to the companies, this is a limited edition that will be produced at the Zweifel factory in Spreitenbach (AG). Only Swiss potatoes are used.

From TikTok gag to shelf product

The cooperation did not originate as a marketing idea, but on TikTok. In the summer, a user suggested sprinkling flavoring over Zweifel potato chips - triggering a viral trend. Even the Glarus TV chef Noah Bachhofen picked up on the hype and showed on social media how he created his own "aroma chips".

Zweifel reacted quickly: "The product idea came directly from our consumers," says company boss Christoph Zweifel. Together with spice manufacturer Unilever, whose portfolio includes Aromat, the product was implemented "in a short time and in close collaboration".

More from the world of business

Tourism. Swiss cable cars with a turnover of 1.8 billion francs in 2025

TourismSwiss cable cars with a turnover of 1.8 billion francs in 2025

Food products. Danone grows faster than the competition with health products

Food productsDanone grows faster than the competition with health products

Federal Administrative Court. Confederation pays no compensation to girlfriend of Morges VD murder victim

Federal Administrative CourtConfederation pays no compensation to girlfriend of Morges VD murder victim