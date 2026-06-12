Brazil will have to do without Neymar in its first World Cup group stage match against Morocco and possibly throughout the entire group stage.

Not fit in time: The World Cup opener with Brazil comes too soon for Neymar

“He’s working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week,” said coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the World Cup opener against the North Africans at midnight. The Seleção’s other opponents are Haiti on June 20 and Scotland on June 26.

Brazil’s veteran star continues to struggle with the aftermath of a calf injury. Most recently, the federation reported that the 34-year-old was making progress. He would “continue the planned process of recovery and physical conditioning.” Neymar was also absent from training the day before the match against Morocco. The FC Santos striker had already missed the two friendly matches against Panama and Egypt.