Denis Zakaria was in the starting lineup for the World Cup opener, but in the second game he was benched: Murat Yakin still hasn’t found a permanent solution to his Zakaria dilemma.

“What position would I play if I could choose? Up front.” Denis Zakaria says this with a wink. But you can tell the 29-year-old is getting tired of the question about his ideal position. Even at his club—especially last season—he was asked about it time and again, and it’s also a constant topic of discussion on the national team.

That’s because Murat Yakin has been facing a dilemma for some time now. On the one hand, he knows full well that Zakaria—captain of AS Monaco and experienced at the international level—is actually too good to be on the bench. On the other hand, the national team coach doesn’t want to disrupt the well-established midfield duo of Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler. That’s why, over a year ago, he floated the idea of deploying Zakaria not in midfield but in defense.

After all, Zakaria has impressively proven at Monaco that he can fill this role. He has been deployed several times in a three-man backline and has received a lot of praise for it. The sports magazine “L’Équipe” wrote that he was the main reason the team had stabilized defensively. Coach Sébastien Pocognoli said of his captain this past winter: “Zakaria’s greatest strength is his speed and his ability to defend aggressively moving forward.”

Suddenly a Right Back

It therefore would not have been surprising if Yakin had also opted for a back three against Qatar. However, the Swiss national team coach opted for a third option: he started Zakaria as a right back in a back four. He had already tested this formation in the spring during a friendly against Germany, yet the decision still came as a surprise.

The verdict was mixed. Defensively, Zakaria remained largely error-free, and his runs forward added pace to the attack. But the late equalizer and the two lost points overshadowed everything in the end. Accordingly, when asked in a TV interview about his generally good performance, Zakaria said he couldn’t be happy about it.

Although the Geneva native was among the few players who had stood out positively against Qatar, Zakaria was back on the bench for the second game. Silvan Widmer, the only natural right back on the World Cup roster, returned to the starting lineup against Bosnia and Herzegovina—and once again, there was no room for Zakaria.

Since 2024, Zakaria has started only four times in 31 matches for the national team, playing more than one half in each of those games. While he’s practically always a starter for his club, he usually has to settle for the role of super sub on the national team. “That used to bother me more,” says Zakaria. “I’ve matured since then. I know that in tournaments like this, the most important thing is to put the team first.”

Hoping for Another Upset

At the same time, he’s aware that—after being repeatedly sidelined by injuries in recent years—he has a lot to offer the team. For the third consecutive season, he has logged more than 2,000 minutes of playing time in Ligue 1. In addition, Zakaria is part of the six-member players’ council on the national team. He is a leader and feels comfortable in this role.

But what opportunities does Zakaria still have to play a more significant role in what is already his seventh major tournament since 2016? It seems unlikely that Yakin will switch to a back three in the final group stage match against Canada or start Zakaria again in place of Widmer. Calm and stability in defense are too important to him—especially when it comes to winning the group. On the other hand, the national team coach is also known for springing surprises.

Before the World Cup, Yakin said of Zakaria: “It’s great when I can bring a player of his caliber off the bench. And if I can start him from the beginning, I’m happy to do that as well.”

So for now, Zakaria has no choice but to wait and see—or perhaps even retrain as a forward after all.