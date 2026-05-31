The women's Tour of Italy starts with a bang. During Marlen Reusser's comeback, stage winner Lorena Wiebes was excluded from the Giro because her bike was 20 grams too light.

The joy of Lorena Wiebes, the winner of stage 1 of the women's Giro 2026, did not last long

Wiebes' team SD Worx reacted indignantly to the penalty imposed on the 27-year-old Dutchwoman by the race organizers and questioned the weight checks of the bikes at the Tour of Italy.

According to the jury, Wiebes' bike weighed only 6.78 kilograms instead of the required 6.8 kilograms. SD Worx cannot explain the measurement result, as Wiebes had ridden the bike in the same configuration several times during the current season and had won victories with it.

Wiebes had won the opening stage of the Giro on Saturday over 139 kilometers from Cesenatico to Ravenna in a superior sprint. After her disqualification, the Italian Elisa Balsamo was declared the winner and first wearer of the pink leader's jersey.

Marlen Reusser reached the finish line in 47th place at the same time as the winner in her first race since her serious crash at the Tour of Flanders at the beginning of April. Linda Zanetti, the second Swiss starter, finished sixth in the sprint.