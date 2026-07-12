The organizers of the 2026 Frauenfeld Open Air festival reported positive results: Approximately 105,000 hip-hop fans from all over Europe attended the festival. The event proceeded peacefully. The police received about 20 reports, and there were nine arrests.

Due to the high temperatures, the Openair Frauenfeld took additional measures to protect visitors. Snow cannons provided welcome relief from the heat throughout the day.

Saturday was the busiest day, with 41,000 attendees, followed by Friday with 36,000 and Thursday with 28,000 visitors, according to a report released Sunday by the organizers of the Frauenfeld Open Air festival.

Most of the guests, who had traveled from all over Europe, spent the night on the festival grounds. The festival weekend came to a close on Sunday with Switzerland’s World Cup soccer match.

Festival organizers described the atmosphere as lively and peaceful. The Thurgau Cantonal Police share this impression: From their perspective, the event proceeded in a relatively calm and largely peaceful manner.

Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa Der Festivalsommer auf blue News Die besten Festivalmomente auf unseren Kanälen: online bei blue News, auf Social Media und im Free-TV auf blue Zoom – präsentiert von Swisscom, unterstützt von Mastercard.

The police did not receive any reports of serious acts of violence or seriously injured people—but they did receive reports of thefts and one incident of sexual harassment. A total of nine people were arrested. In addition, nine people required medical treatment at a hospital. The fire department responded to two fire calls.

Due to the high temperatures, shaded areas and drinking water stations were set up. Snow cannons were also used on the grounds to cool the area down.

Focus on Hip-Hop

Musically, the festival focused on hip-hop. Headliners included Ken Carson, Don Toliver, Gunna, Yeat, Sido and Friends, and Swae Lee. The lineup also included other U.S. acts such as Destroy Lonely and BK TheRula, as well as German artists SSIO, Xaviersobased, and Zackavelli.

Planning for next year is already in full swing, the organizers announced.