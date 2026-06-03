On the occasion of its 60th anniversary edition, the Montreux Jazz Festival is once again attracting visitors with a free program: concerts, DJ sets and events such as an exhibition or film screenings - over 700 events in total.

Along the lakeside promenades at the Montreux Jazz Festival, visitors once again come together to enjoy music and culinary delights without a ticket. (archive picture)

The free events take place along the lakeshore and in the newly designed "2M2C" congress center. The "2M2C" should be particularly interesting for clubbers: It now houses the Duplex, where electronic sounds can be heard booming over two floors, as the organizers announced on Wednesday. Melanie Havens from Berlin will be playing here, Grace Dahl from the Netherlands will be stepping up the pace with high-energy techno and Eris Drew, a queer icon of the US rave scene, will be there.

Incidentally, Rüfüs du Sol will be returning to Montreux with a DJ set after their live performance on the Seebühne last year. Tickets are free and will be raffled off via competitions on the festival's social media channels, as announced by the festival.

As in the past four editions, the Petit Palais will be transformed into the Lake House, with various rooms forming their own mini-festival. The Memphis is dedicated to jazz. The acts here include aron! and Mei Semones from the USA. Both explore the boundaries between indie pop, jazz and bossa nova. The Zurich duo Samson Philipps, who enrich jazz with electronic genres, will also be performing here.

More than half from Switzerland

The Lake House is also home to La Bibliothèque, where you can browse through a collection of books on jazz, contemporary music and vinyl records. And the cinema (Le Cinéma) shows recordings of past concerts in the festival's history as well as fictional and documentary films.

More than half of the free acts come from Switzerland. From the young pop scene, these include Melicious from Basel, newcomer Milune from Zurich and rapper and R'n'B artist Cachita.

In total, the free program includes 140 concerts, 320 DJ sets and around 240 other activities, including workshops, jam sessions, literary events, an exhibition to mark the 60th edition, dance classes, pool parties, silent discos and karaoke. The paid program includes headliners such as Nick Cave, Raye, Moby and Deep Purple. The 60th Montreux Jazz Festival takes place from July 3 to 18.