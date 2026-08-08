The 33rd Street Parade in Zurich kicks off on Saturday with the Love Mobiles. Months of work have gone into these rolling party stages: The first Love Mobile alone, organized by the Friends of Street Parade association, has been in the planning stages since March. Starting at 1:00 p.m., it’s party, party, party!

It’s that time of year again: The Street Parade is back for its 33rd edition. As always, the Love Mobiles and the parade will be part of the festivities. The Friends of Street Parade association will hit the parade route on Saturday with the first Love Mobile. blue News was there to cover the float’s setup.

The 35-meter-long float can accommodate 240 party guests and is equipped with about 60 speakers, two portable toilets, and a double floor capable of holding about 2,500 drinks. About 20 volunteers spend months planning and setting it up. “We usually start in March by discussing how we’ll decorate and design our Love Mobile,” says club president Gino Balducci. Work on setting up the float began on Tuesday. Everything has to be perfect by Saturday.

Before the float is allowed to set off, it is inspected by the police, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and drug-sniffing dogs. As the first “Love Mobile” in the parade, the organization bears a special responsibility. “We’re driving through a crowd with 240 visitors on a 35-meter-long float. There’s no room for error, and you have to stay highly focused for five to six hours,” says Balducci. Afterward, he’s looking forward to “a cold beer and the afterparty.”