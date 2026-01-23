In Vaud, fans of the silent film star slip into bowler hats, moustaches and frock coats. The bizarre images show how a film idol is still bringing people from all over the world together almost 50 years after his death.

"His films need no translation," says Olivia Baliguet from Chaplin's World. The museum is located on Chaplin's former estate in Corsier-sur-Vevey and is dedicated to the life and work of the film legend. To mark its tenth anniversary, more than 400 fans of the silent film star gathered there - in the very place where Chaplin spent the last 25 years of his life.

More than just a record attempt

The organizers were hoping for a new world record for the largest gathering of Chaplin lookalikes. However, with 429 participants, the record of 662 doppelgangers from 2017 was missed.

But the focus was on something else anyway: the memory of one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. With bowler hats, walking sticks and moustaches, the participants celebrated the man behind classics such as "Modern Times" and "The Great Dictator".

What makes Charlie Chaplin so fascinating to this day? The spectacular images speak for themselves. The answers are provided by the participants themselves - in the video above.

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