On Saturday, Murten solemnly commemorated the 550th anniversary of the Battle of June 22, 1476. For the medieval town in the canton of Fribourg, this was an opportunity to honor a significant historical event in the presence of Federal Councilor Martin Pfister.

A procession through the old town during the commemoration of the 550th anniversary of the Battle of Murten.

About 5,000 people took part on Saturday in the various official events organized in Murten to mark the 550th anniversary of the Battle of 1476. The medieval town welcomed government representatives from numerous cantons.

Despite the intense heat, the program proceeded without major difficulties, as Markus Ith, project manager for the celebrations and former president of the Fribourg Grand Council, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The program began in the morning with a prayer service at the Pantschau, a large meadow on the shore of Lake Murten, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. This was followed by a parade through Murten. Among the subsequent speakers was Defense Minister Pfister, who was the first to take the floor. Fribourg State Council President Philippe Demierre and Murten Mayor Petra Schlüchter followed as speakers. National Council President Pierre-André Page, also from Fribourg, was among the guests.

The cantons of Fribourg, Vaud, and Bern naturally held a special place of honor due to their historical role, especially since the Battle of Grandson (VD) also took place in 1476. Afterward, the guests proceeded to the “Kanonenmätteli” in front of the Bern Gate to witness the salute of honor.

Medieval Market and “White Brunch”

Murten Tourism organized an event where attendees were required to dress entirely in white. The “White Brunch & Party” brought together over 600 people dressed entirely in white.

The official festival program included, among other things, a medieval encampment with a market and various entertainment offerings. On Sunday and Monday, the traditional historical shooting competition and the Solennität youth festival are on the program.

The festival was organized by the Grandson-Murten 2026 Association, a collaboration between the municipalities of Grandson and Murten. A total of 42 projects are planned through October.