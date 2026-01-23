The seven Federal Councilors are planning to deliver speeches throughout the country around the time of the National Day. Federal President Guy Parmelin has a busy schedule ahead of him, with four appearances planned. Here is an overview of the officials’ celebrations.

The seven members of the Federal Council plan to deliver speeches across the country on the upcoming National Day. Federal President Guy Parmelin will speak at the Rütli, among other locations. (File photo)

Parmelin’s campaign speeches will begin on the evening of July 31 in his home canton of Vaud. There, the SVP politician will deliver a speech in Renens. He will then continue on the morning of August 1 at the “Buurezmoerge” in Hildisrieden, Lucerne, and in the afternoon to the Rütli in the canton of Uri, the “cradle of Switzerland.” There, as part of the National Day celebrations, the Swiss Traditional Costume Association will mark its 100th anniversary. In the evening, he will return to his home canton. Parmelin will make his final appearance at this year’s celebrations in Essertines-sur-Rolle, Vaud.

Parmelin is outdone by Transportation Minister Albert Rösti. The SVP Federal Councilor has five appearances planned around National Day. On the afternoon of July 31, he will first address the public in Fehraltdorf, Zurich, followed by Val Müstair in the canton of Graubünden. On National Day, he will travel from a morning appearance in St. Moritz, Graubünden, to his home canton of Bern, where he will make appearances in Sigriswil and Uetendorf.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister also has a packed schedule ahead of him, with four appearances. On July 31, the Center Party Federal Council member will deliver a speech in Rorschach, SG. The next day, he will visit three locations: his home town of Baar, ZG; Blenio, TI; and Guarda, GR.

SP Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will deliver speeches on two days: on the eve of August 1 in Lucerne, and then on the holiday itself at the “Buurezmorge” in Boécourt, in her home canton of Jura.

On the eve of National Day, July 31, Federal Councilor Beat Jans (SP) will deliver the official speech at the National Day celebration in Therwil, Basel-Landschaft. The following day, he will visit Biembach in the Emmental region of Bern, and in the evening, he will visit the city of Geneva.

Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter and Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis will make appearances only on August 1. The FDP Federal Councilor will celebrate the day in the morning in Kradolf-Schönenberg, Thurgau, and then travel on to Mendrisio in the canton of Ticino. Cassis will deliver his speeches in Düdingen, Fribourg, and Avenches, Vaud.