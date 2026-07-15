Shortly before the movie's release A Divine Appearance: The Best Looks from the "Odyssey" Premiere in New York

Here's what it's all about On Monday, "The Odyssey" had its world premiere in London, and yesterday the stars caused a stir in New York.

The film brings Homer's ancient saga to the IMAX screen—a $250-million epic about Odysseus's mythical journey home after the Trojan War.

Following "Oppenheimer" and "Tenet," Christopher Nolan is set to deliver the next big movie event of the year with "The Odyssey."

"Odyssee" opened on July 16 at blue Cinema. Summary created with

The cast list for “The Odyssey” reads like a “Who’s Who” of the acting world. For this cinematic epic, master director Christopher Nolan has assembled a star-studded ensemble that is second to none: award winners, Marvel heroes, and rising talents all united in one film. From Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon to the dream couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

The film adaptation of Homer's ancient epic tells the story of Odysseus' perilous journey home. After the fall of Troy, the Greek king battles his way through mythical dangers, driven by his desire to return to his wife, Penelope. The entire film was shot in IMAX format.

"The Odyssey" opened on July 16 at blue Cinema.