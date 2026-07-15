Stilsicher auf dem Red Carpet: Matt Damon und Anne Hathaway bei der New Yorker Premiere von «The Odyssey».
Image: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The cast list for “The Odyssey” reads like a “Who’s Who” of the acting world. For this cinematic epic, master director Christopher Nolan has assembled a star-studded ensemble that is second to none: award winners, Marvel heroes, and rising talents all united in one film. From Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon to the dream couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.
The film adaptation of Homer's ancient epic tells the story of Odysseus' perilous journey home. After the fall of Troy, the Greek king battles his way through mythical dangers, driven by his desire to return to his wife, Penelope. The entire film was shot in IMAX format.
"The Odyssey" opened on July 16 at blue Cinema.
Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. At the premiere in New York, the stars caused a stir with their outfits—especially Zendaya, who brought her role as the goddess Athena to life on the red carpet.