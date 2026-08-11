In an interview, King Charles reflects on the fatal avalanche accident that occurred in Klosters, Graubünden, in 1988. While the then-prince escaped unharmed, his close friend Hugh Lindsay died. The memory of that day remains with the monarch to this day.

The current King Charles (center) with William and Harry in Klosters in 2005.

A close friend died A fatal avalanche accident in Switzerland continues to haunt King Charles to this day

Here's what it's all about King Charles was caught in an avalanche in 1988 while on a skiing trip near Klosters.

The current monarch was unharmed, but his close friend Hugh Lindsay was killed.

During a meeting with Scottish mountain rescuers, Charles recalled the dramatic incident and said, “It was a close call.” Summary created with

More than 38 years after a fatal avalanche in the Swiss Alps, King Charles spoke about the dramatic events. During a meeting with mountain rescuers in Scotland, the 77-year-old recalled March 10, 1988.

At the time, Charles—then still the Prince of Wales—was out with friends above the Grisons resort town of Klosters. An avalanche struck during their ski trip.

Charles and several companions were able to reach safety unharmed. For his close friend, Major Hugh Lindsay, however, any help came too late. The former equerry to Queen Elizabeth II was swept away by the avalanche and killed.

Patricia Palmer-Tomkinson, who was also part of the group, was injured in the accident.

"It was close."

Charles struck up a conversation with members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team at an event at the Castle of Mey. During the conversation, he also talked about his own experiences in the mountains.

"It was a close call," the king is said to have remarked about the avalanche accident, as team leader Ben Dyson described to the magazine "People,"

Even after all these years, Charles still remembers the events vividly. The accident made him realize the dangers people face in the mountains.

Charles thanks the mountain rescue team

During the visit, the monarch had the work of the Scottish rescue team explained to him. According to Dyson, Charles expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the mountain rescuers.

«It was a close call» King Charles

The Assynt Mountain Rescue Team operates in a remote area in northwestern Scotland. Like many similar organizations, it relies on volunteers.

For Charles, her work has personal significance: The tragedy in Klosters cost one of his friends his life—and, in his own estimation, could have ended even worse if mountain rescuers hadn't arrived quickly.