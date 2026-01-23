The Kaulitz brothers still leave no stone unturned in the third Netflix season: Bill speaks openly about his “penis detox,” the twins reveal just how little they earn from “Durch den Monsun,” and look back on a stage performance that Bill describes as the “worst show ever.”

Together “through the monsoon” all the way to Hollywood: In “Kaulitz & Kaulitz,” Tom (right) and Bill Kaulitz share glimpses of their everyday life in Los Angeles.

New Season of "Kaulitz & Kaulitz" A mega-hit made her world-famous—but others are the ones making the money

Here's what it's all about In the third season of “Kaulitz & Kaulitz,” Bill Kaulitz opens up about his “penis detox,” his turbulent love life, and the chaotic dynamic with his brother Tom.

The episode features Tokio Hotel's elaborate anniversary concert, which—despite some emotional moments for the fans—is overshadowed by technical glitches. Bill calls the performance the "worst show ever."

Bill and Tom reveal that, because of unfavorable contracts they signed in the past, they now earn hardly any money from their global hit “Durch den Monsun.” According to their own statements, they receive at most around 900 euros per year for it. Summary created with

Bill and Tom Kaulitz are as unfiltered as ever in the third season of “Kaulitz & Kaulitz.” The new episodes of the reality series featuring the 36-year-old Tokio Hotel twins will be available on Netflix starting July 23.

blue News got an exclusive sneak peek at the new episodes. So what’s in store for you? A wild pool party in the Hollywood Hills, intimate confessions, surprising insights into Bill and Tom’s love lives—and plenty of Kaulitz chaos.

When Bill Kaulitz throws a pool party to celebrate the opening of his new home, he certainly doesn’t do it half-heartedly. “It’s going to be fabulous—and in style,” he announces. His brother Tom can’t resist a dig: “The real reason for the party? Sex in the pool.”

Hot Pool Party: Bill Kaulitz (center) with reality TV star Jannik Kontalis (left) and friends. Netflix

That’s not likely to happen for the time being, though. Bill has decided to go on what’s known as a “dick detox.” “I want more decency, less dick. I’m sick of it—these dates are going nowhere,” he explains. His new motto: “Become more sensible, more organized. Stop doing everything on a whim like I always do.”

Right at the start of the third season, Bill speaks with unusual candor about his love life: “It’s very up and down and wild.” That’s why he’s pulling the plug. No porn, no dating messages on social media, no dick pics, no sex, and no masturbation—that’s his plan. “I feel like I need to change a few things about myself,” he says. His goal: to remain abstinent until the right man comes into his life.

Tom, his twin brother, doesn't believe for a second that Bill will stick with it, though. To help him out, he spontaneously gives him a lockable chastity belt—and keeps the key for himself. “Bill's dating life is so wild, I lost track of it ages ago,” he jokes.

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The fact that flirting and partying are among Bill’s favorite pastimes becomes clear a little later at his legendary pool party in the Hollywood Hills. Reality TV star Yannik shows up there, too—and Bill’s good intentions? They start to waver. Will the detox survive the wild night of partying? Suffice it to say: It gets wonderfully chaotic—and pretty amusing.

Huge Concert, Major Glitches

The celebrated Tokio Hotel brothers also take viewers behind the scenes of their anniversary concert at Berlin’s Wuhlheide. To celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary, they’re pulling out all the stops: the show costs around 1.4 million euros. Behind the scenes, 180 crew members ensure that everything runs smoothly—including a spectacular drone show.

Shortly before the performance, things take an unexpectedly emotional turn. Bill and Tom meet fans who’ve been with them from the very beginning, and they share just how much Tokio Hotel has meant to them. One fan thanks Bill for giving many people a voice as an openly gay artist. For another, Tokio Hotel has always been a “safe space,” and Bill an important role model. The encounters clearly move everyone—a few tears included.

But the emotional high is overshadowed by a string of mishaps. Although Bill and Tom describe themselves as perfectionists, not everything goes according to plan at their anniversary show. The equipment malfunctions; Bill’s in-ear system and microphone cut out at times. The singer has to perform with virtually no reference point, unable to hear either himself or his band. For a live performer, it’s a nightmare.

After the concert, the frustration is understandably high. “I had a nightmare on stage—the worst show ever,” Bill says soberly, summing up the failed anniversary show.

"Through the Monsoon" Makes Others Rich

Later, the Kaulitz twins also speak with unusual candor about their finances. They reveal that they still haven’t drawn up a will—and that, of all things, their biggest hit brings them hardly any financial return.

You’d think they’d be set for life with “Durch den Monsun.” But you’d be way off the mark. “That’s the song that makes everyone think, ‘With this, you’ll never have to worry about money again,’” says Tom. Bill clarifies: “It makes other people rich—but not us.”

The reason: The brothers signed their first contracts when they were still teenagers. “We were incredibly young and signed every contract that was put in front of us. We didn’t know any better and didn’t have a proper lawyer,” Bill explains. That’s why they earn “virtually nothing” from *Durch den Monsun*. “At most, it’s 900 euros a year. If that.”

Tom takes it in stride: “If that were the case, we’d still be living in the kids’ room today. Then we wouldn’t just be childish in our minds—we’d actually be living there, too.” Still, it leaves a bitter aftertaste: “It really does make you feel like you’ve been taken for a ride.”

With all this candor, it’ll be interesting to see what their future TV adventures have in store. Bill and Tom are already setting their sights on their next big project: a longevity plan. Healthy eating, marathon training, and a longer, fitter life are suddenly at the top of their to-do list. But will the two TV twins actually stick to their ambitious resolutions? And how long will Bill really stick to his “penis detox”?

One thing seems certain, at any rate: Amid intense emotions, major mishaps, and even bigger resolutions, one thing above all else remains with the Kaulitz brothers—top-notch entertainment.