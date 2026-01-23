In “Tuner,” a hearing-impaired piano tuner is driven into a life of crime by financial hardship. blue News spoke with the young lead actors about the emotional challenges of their roles and working with acting legend Dustin Hoffman.

"Tuner" in Theaters A piano tuner as Robin Hood—this film is an audiovisual powerhouse

No time? blue News summarizes for you The gripping thriller “Tuner” tells the story of a highly sensitive piano tuner who uses his perfect pitch to save his mentor’s life as a safe-cracker.

Alongside legends Dustin Hoffman and Jean Reno, newcomers Leo Woodall and Havana Rose Liu shine in an emotional character study about talent and despair.

blue News sat down with the two talented actors for an interview.

The film opens May 21 at blue Cinema.

Niki (Leo Woodall) suffers from hyperacusis, a hypersensitivity to sound. Normal everyday noises are disturbing to him, and loud noises are even extremely painful.

In his profession, however, the young man benefits from his condition. Niki is a piano tuner and goes from house to house with his mentor Harry (Dustin Hoffman). But it’s hard to make a living as a piano tuner.

And so it happens that, through a bizarre incident, Niki encounters a criminal gang that immediately recognizes the potential of his unique talent.

Thus, the piano tuner becomes a part-time crook who, thanks to the stolen loot, suddenly starts playing Robin Hood. He steals from the rich and spends the money primarily on his (less wealthy) friends.

"White Lotus" star shines as a character actor

“Tuner” (German title: “The Piano Tuner”) is the remarkable feature film debut of Canadian director Daniel Roher, who won an Oscar in 2023 for his gripping documentary “Navalny.”

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It’s a debut that demands attention. An excitingly told story full of emotion. “Tuner” is funny, suspenseful, thrilling, sensitive, profound, romantic, and always feels authentic—even though the story is quite imaginative.

Roher’s fine screenwriting and direction are also reflected in the acting performances: In a multi-layered lead role, Leo Woodall proves that he is much more than “that pretty boy from ‘The White Lotus’”—namely, a highly talented, expressive character actor.

An audiovisual powerhouse

Newcomer Havana Rose Liu is also convincing as the sensitive composition student Ruthie, who dreams of the big stage. Just as impressive are the veteran actors Dustin Hoffman as the eccentric, lovable Harry in one of his best roles in recent years, and Jean Reno as the elitist star pianist Caspar.

On top of that, “Tuner” is brilliantly directed. The way Roher manages to portray Niki’s hypersensitivity through audiovisual means is captivating. The sound shifts from muffled to piercing. The images blur and distort—you truly suffer along with the young piano tuner—even on an emotional level.

"Tuner" offers top-notch entertainment, is likely to appeal to many people with its cross-genre themes, and feels fresh and stylish in every respect.

"Tuner" opens May 21 at blue Cinema.

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