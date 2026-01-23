The 60th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival attracted more than 250,000 visitors. The average attendance rate for ticketed events held from July 3 to 18 at the renovated convention center was 91 percent.

The Montreux Jazz Festival welcomed more than 250,000 festivalgoers for its 60th anniversary. Numerous artists from the new generation performed, including the singer Liniker. (File photo)

As the festival prepared to wrap up its final evening on Saturday with concerts by the two blues and rock legends Van Morrison and James Taylor, festival director Mathieu Jaton gave the media an “extremely positive” assessment of the anniversary edition on Friday.

The 60th edition also marked a return to the renovated convention center after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and two years at alternative venues, during which everything had to be reinvented from scratch each time.

Intergenerational Exchange

On an artistic level, Jaton expressed his delight at the “extremely impressive moments” in a “rich and intense” edition. The “carte blanche” given to British singer Raye, along with surprise guests Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys, made it possible to take a journey through six decades of festival history.

In her wake, numerous artists of the new generation expressed their connection to the event. The festival director was deeply moved by Sienna Spiro (20) and her tribute to Nina Simone, as well as by Liniker (26), who offered a refreshing new interpretation of Brazilian music.

"Thanks to these concerts, as well as those by PinkPantheress, Tyla, and Zara Larsson, 'a young audience was able to take the Stravinsky Theater by storm with their enthusiasm,'" he said happily.

"We were also in for a real surprise with the Japanese artist ¥øu$uk€ ¥uk1mat$u, who showed that techno can also stem from jazz."

"Big Names in Jazz"

Headliners included Jaton Moby, Nick Cave, and “jazz greats” such as Marcus Miller, with his tribute to Miles Davis, and Charles Lloyd, who had already performed at the festival’s first edition in 1967.

The festival's program included more than 700 free and paid concerts on indoor and outdoor stages. The event's budget remained unchanged at 30 million Swiss francs.

The next edition will take place from July 2 to 17, 2027.