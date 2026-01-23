A good episode of “Donnschtig-Jass” depends not only on the cards, but also on the chemistry between host Rainer Maria Salzgeber and his guests. In Amriswil, the chemistry is there from the very first moment. Gülsha Adilji, in particular, brings a breath of fresh air to the Jass show with her urban charm, quick wit, and palpable enthusiasm.

Here's what it's all about Gülsha Adilji is the celebrity guest on "Donnschtig-Jass" in Amriswil.

The host and stand-up comedian narrowly wins the street performer challenge against Stefan Büsser.

Rainer Maria Salzgeber and Gülsha engage in a lighthearted banter—though the search for their dream man does feel a bit too forced at times.

Baschi and Oesch’s Die Dritten create a lively, festive atmosphere.

Beckenried NW has been awarded the right to host the next edition. Summary created with

At “Donnschtig-Jass,” there are evenings when the cards fall especially well. And there are others when, above all, the people at the table and on stage just click. In Amriswil, both are true.

It’s clear from the very beginning that Rainer Maria Salzgeber has been really looking forward to his celebrity guest. Gülsha Adilji, on the other hand, makes no secret of how excited she is to be a part of the legendary “Donnschtig-Jass.”

That's quite remarkable. After all, on paper, two quite different worlds of Swiss entertainment come together here: on the one hand, Jass cards, folk music, and the village square.

On the other hand, there’s a host, podcaster, and stand-up comedian with Turkish-Albanian roots and urban charm who reaches a significantly younger audience—and who openly admits that she still barely understands anything about Jass. But it’s precisely this mix that works well for “Donnschtig-Jass.” Gülsha can’t play Jass—but she can put on a live show.

Gülsha needs a few minutes

Gülsha is still nervous at the beginning. SRF Screenshot

At the start, however, the woman from Eastern Switzerland still seems a bit nervous. The entertainer, who is usually so quick-witted, appears almost a little overwhelmed by suddenly finding herself right in the middle of that Swiss TV institution she had previously described as a “huge TV event.”

But that passes quickly. The longer the evening goes on, the more Gülsha regains her usual quick wit. And soon even Stefan Büsser has to brace himself. In the street performer challenge, for example, the two have to collect as much money as possible from passersby within 30 minutes. Gülsha dances her heart out—and wins the duel by the narrowest of margins.

Büsser, however, provides the greater entertainment value. His strategy essentially consists of harassing passersby with his “singing” until they pay him to finally stop. The result: Gülsha wins. Büssi has the punchline.

"Hi, Mom!"

Baschi and Rainer Maria Salzgeber in Amriswil. SRF Screenshot

The chemistry between Gülsha and Salzgeber also works surprisingly well. They tease each other, trade witty remarks, and the host gives his guest plenty of room to let loose. There’s just one topic that’s explored a bit too extensively: Gülsha’s search for a man.

Of course, this is also one of her favorite topics in her own comedy shows. Still, at some point the running gag starts to feel a bit forced. Amriswil doesn’t have to replace Tinder just yet. So right from the start, the audience has to serve as the dating pool. It remains to be seen what Monika Fasnacht, Kliby, or Hausi Leutenegger—who provide the necessary glamour at the festival in Amriswil—think of all this.

Another moment is much more charming: Gülsha introduces her mother to Salzgeber, who is apparently a big fan of the host. “This is my mom,” she says. Salzgeber turns to her mother and says, “Hi, Mom!”

100 planned, 100 done

The mood is great at the Jass table, too. Contestant Tim provides the highlight of the competition. He announces a 100-point margin. And he achieves exactly 100 points. A perfect landing that amazes even the pros.

And the fact that the live broadcast briefly reminds viewers twice that it’s actually live is part of the show’s charm. First, the discrepancy is accidentally revealed, and later there’s a brief power outage. Both are brushed off.

Baschi has to go home now

And then there’s the music. With two performances, Baschi once again shows why he’s a surefire way to get the crowd going at events like this. The new dad proves himself to be as much of a showman as ever—only the plan for afterward has changed. He says that in the past, he used to head to the bar after shows like these. “Today, I go home to my wife and child.”

Oesch’s Die Dritten are also swept up in the exuberant atmosphere. Melanie Oesch, in particular, takes on the role of cheerleader with unusual enthusiasm: “Come on, Amriswil!” she repeatedly urges the audience. And Amriswil doesn’t need to be asked twice.

A Breath of Fresh Air for an Old Institution

Melanie Oesch gets the audience fired up. SRF Screenshot

In the end, Beckenried wins the right to host the next edition with an impressive score of just 43 points difference. But once again, the real winner of the evening is the format itself.

After all, the “Donnschtig-Jass” in Amriswil shows why it’s still going strong in its 43rd summer. It can feature Baschi and Oesch’s Die Dritten on the same stage just as naturally as an urban stand-up comedienne who appeals to a completely different audience—without anyone feeling out of place.

Gülsha is the ideal guest for this. She doesn't come across as an ironic observer of a somewhat folkloric television world. She clearly enjoys being a part of it. And that enthusiasm is contagious.

Maybe that’s why “Donnschtig-Jass” doesn’t need any innovations at all to stay fresh. Sometimes, all it takes is the right guest.