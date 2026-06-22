The Leukerbad Literature Festival is turning thirty. Forty-four authors from 19 countries are traveling to Valais, including Portugal’s “Grande Dame,” Lídia Jorge, and Iranian author Aliyeh Ataei, Writer in Residence at the Literaturhaus Zürich.

To mark its 30th anniversary, the Leukerbad International Literature Festival is reviving an old tradition in true spa-town fashion: a thermal bath will serve as a reading stage, and the audience will sit in the drained pool. (Archive photo)

Don’t trust anyone over thirty? That doesn’t apply to the Leukerbad International Literature Festival. In its anniversary year, it’s offering a particularly high-caliber and extensive program. German-language literature is the most strongly represented, which is only natural given the festival’s location.

The Swiss Crème de la Crème

Among the 17 Swiss authors, nearly every major name in contemporary literature is represented this time around: Dorothee Elmiger, who won the Swiss and German Book Prizes for her latest book, *Die Holländerinnen*; Lukas Bärfuss, with his recently published book *Königin der Nacht* about his mother; and Martina Clavadetscher, perhaps the most critical literary observer of local society.

French-speaking Switzerland is represented by successful authors Elisa Shua Dusapin and Catherine Lovey, though it remains underrepresented in terms of numbers. Author and translator Anna Ruchat represents Italian-speaking Switzerland. And the Bern-based duo Fitzgerald & Rimini blend music and performance into literature.

Eastern Europe and the Diaspora

Four guests are traveling from Austria, including the widely read intellectual Robert Menasse and the virtuoso pop writer Vea Kaiser. Germany stands out particularly for its young authors and those with an Eastern European background. Among them are Yevgeniy Breyger from Kharkiv, who studied in Leipzig, now lives in Vienna, and most recently published a “road trip in verse” titled *Hallo niemand*; as well as author Son Lewandowski, who founded the Insert Female Artist literary festival in Cologne and, among other things, uses the platform to address the role of women in the literary world.

Eastern Europe is also represented by one literary voice each from the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia, Hungary, and Ukraine; Western Europe is represented by the Portuguese grande dame Lídia Jorge and the Danish poet Asta Olivia Nordenhof. Also traveling from the United Kingdom are Noussaiba Younis (“Fundamentalös”), of Iraqi-Pakistani descent, and Desiree Reynolds, a Jamaican-influenced advocate for Black women writers.

Highlights from Overseas

And what about the rest of the world? The Arab world is represented at the festival by as many voices as Austria. Leading the way is the Iranian Aliyeh Ataei, who is currently Writer in Residence at the Literaturhaus Zürich. Peruvian author Gustavo Faverón Patriau, Cameroonian author Hemley Boum, and Malaysian author Tash Aw will bring literature from three other continents.

Surrounding the literary core, the supporting program of the Leukerbad Literature Festival—marking its 30th anniversary—is particularly rich. Collaborations, such as with the Biel Literature Institute, offer interesting insights into Swiss literary creation in the “Perspectives” series. In addition, there will be political panel discussions featuring international participants.

In addition to the traditional literary walk and the night hike, a bike tour through the landscape of the Pfyn-Finges Nature Park with literary commentary will be offered for the first time. Furthermore, an old tradition is being revived: in the spa village, a thermal bath will serve as a reading stage, with the audience seated in the drained pool.

The 30th Leukerbad International Literature Festival will take place from June 26 to 28.*

*This text by Tina Uhlmann, Keystone-SDA, was produced with the support of the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.

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