He became famous with the ARD series "Türkisch für Anfänger". Now Axel Schreiber has died at the age of just 49. He suffered from cancer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The actor Axel Schreiber has died at the age of 49.

The actor died on June 3 "after a long and serious battle with cancer".

Many colleagues and friends are shocked.

The actor Axel Schreiber is dead. The artist known from the successful ARD series "Türkisch für Anfänger" died at the age of 49, as his acting agency Hübchen confirmed, citing a close friend of Schreiber. According to the statement, the actor died on June 3 "after a long and serious illness with cancer". The "Bild" newspaper and "Focus" had previously reported.

"It's very, very sad," said Sanna Hübchen, co-owner of the agency. Director Laura Fischer and the agency published an emotional post on Instagram: "You were not only a wonderful actor for us, but also a companion, best friend, our family, buddy, colleague, dream interpreter, traveler and seeker".

It continued: "Here in our world you have definitely built a monument to yourself; in your films, series, with your paintings and with us - your fellow travelers. You made us laugh, feel and cry again and again - Axel you enriched our lives!"

Emotional reactions

Schreiber's last wish was "deep peace", his agents and his girlfriend wrote. There were numerous expressions of sympathy under her post. Numerous colleagues also spoke out. Actress Lea van Acken wrote: "We will miss you so much Axel, you beautiful soul."

Actress Annika Ernst said: "I hope that his lightness and wisdom helped him through the last difficult times." Actor Christian Kahrmann was shocked: "No! That can't be... What a fine guy. Have a safe journey, my friend..." Actress Judith Hoersch also said goodbye with moving words: "I have to cry and wish his loved ones, including you dear Laura and his family, love and support in this difficult time. And a safe journey and deep peace to you Axel."

Also in front of the camera for Tatort

Schreiber, who was born in Lübben, Brandenburg, is best known for his role in the series "Türkisch für Anfänger" (2006-2008) alongside Josefine Preuss and Elyas M'Barek. There he played Axel Mende, who was at times together with the protagonist Lena (Preuss). In 2006, "Türkisch für Anfänger" was awarded the German Television Prize.

Over the course of his career, Schreiber has also appeared in other productions for film and television, such as "Soko Leipzig" and "Tatort". In 2024, he was in front of the camera for the German film "Für immer Freibad" by Laura Fischer, which was broadcast on ZDF in August last year. In 2025, Schreiber was still in front of the camera for "In aller Freundschaft".