Seven years after his first performance, Lewis Capaldi celebrated his return to the Montreux Jazz Festival.
European News Agency
When Lewis Capaldi is on stage, it gets emotional. Seven years after his first performance, the Scotsman returned to Montreux. In the meantime, he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome and took a forced hiatus, during which he had serious doubts about whether he would ever perform again. This made his words to the audience all the more moving. blue News was there.
The moment in 2023 when Lewis Capaldi was unable to finish his performance at the Glastonbury Festival due to his Tourette’s syndrome and the audience stepped in for him made headlines around the world. After a two-year hiatus, the Scottish singer returned to the stage last year. It was clear even before the show that his concert in Montreux would be an emotional one.
Lewis Capaldi keeps reaching out to his fans. After three songs, he says it’s “super cool” to be back in Montreux. “It’s been a long time,” he adds—before realizing that his last performance at the festival was seven years ago. With his characteristic self-deprecating humor, he adds, “I had a little nervous breakdown in the meantime. But I’m back, and it feels good.”
Later, the Scot returns to the subject of that difficult time. “I really didn’t think I’d ever come back. It means the world to me to be standing here in front of you today. Thank you for coming,” he says. His heartfelt words are met with loud cheers from the audience.
The setlist includes numerous classics such as “Bruises” and “Hold Me While You Wait.” Of course, “Forget Me” is a must—the song with which Capaldi made his comeback in 2022 after a hiatus of more than three years.
"Before You Go" is particularly moving. At first, Capaldi stands alone on stage with his guitar, before the band gradually joins in and the song unfolds with full force. Eventually, the audience takes over the chorus and sings along at the top of their lungs. Even after the song ends, Capaldi gets the fans to sing along one more time—the Auditorium Stravinski is transformed into a massive choir.
Toward the end, things get really emotional once again. Capaldi wraps up the evening with “Survive”—which is particularly impressive when performed live with its stripped-down instrumentation—and his global hit “Someone You Loved.” With sparkling eyes—and for some, probably a few tears as well—the audience leaves the Auditorium Stravinski.
Watch the entire concert on replay—available for seven days.
Di. 14.07. 20:00 - 21:20 ∙ CH 2026 ∙ 80 Min
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